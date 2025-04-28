Doha: Sovereign PPG, a leading corporate services provider in the GCC, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mindy Tan as Business Development Manager in its Qatar office. This strategic hire supports Sovereign PPGs continued focus on driving business setup in Qatar while enhancing support for Asian investors entering the Middle East market.

Born in Singapore and having spent many years in Australia, Mindy brings a global perspective and deep industry expertise to the team. With a professional background in financial services, Mindy has a unique blend of commercial insight and client advisory skills including Financial Advisory, Assets Distribution and International Tax Planning. Mindy has transitioned into the corporate services sector, driven by a passion for supporting international businesses in establishing a strong presence in Qatar and the wider GCC region.

Fluent in English and Mandarin, Mindy plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between Asia and the Middle East. She works closely with Sovereign PPG’s Singapore and Hong Kong offices to facilitate seamless market entry and business expansions into the GCC region. Mindy is also slated to participate in a number of high-profile Asia–Middle East initiatives, including the prestigious Belt and Road Summit 2025 in Hong Kong later this year. Her bilingual proficiency, combined with strong financial expertise, uniquely positions her to support Asian clients seeking trusted, strategic entry into the Middle Eastern market.

Commenting on her new role, Mindy said, “Qatar offers significant opportunities for Asian businesses through its strategic location, pro-investment policies, and growing demand across sectors like energy, infrastructure and technology. I am thrilled to be part of a team dedicated to streamline the setup process and delivering tailored support to clients through every stage of their journey.”

Mindy’s appointment underscores Sovereign PPG’s commitment to building long-term partnerships and delivering high-value corporate services in Qatar. Her expertise in business development and cross-border strategy further enhances the company’s offering to foreign investors, entrepreneurs, and corporations seeking seamless expansion into Qatar’s evolving economic landscape.

About Sovereign PPG:

Sovereign PPG is the leading corporate services provider in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, the wider UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. As part of the Sovereign Group, we also assist private clients and retirement planning services to generate, structure and protect their income and assets in the most efficient way. Sovereign PPG key services include outsourced PRO, Visa support, HR Services, Accountancy & Bookkeeping; Payroll for LLC companies, foreign branches and rep offices as well as freezone, mainland and offshore companies. Sovereign PPG is on a mission to provide security, transparency, speed, efficiency and local knowledge to international corporations and investors wishing to set up and run their business in the GCC.