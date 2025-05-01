Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Shangri-La Jeddah is delighted to announce the appointment of Ghada Addas as its new Director of Marketing & Communications. Ghada has built an impressive career by showcasing her versatility across various industries in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Starting as a copywriter and account assistant at Leo Burnett, she moved on to roles such as Page Editor at Arab News, Brand Manager at Nesma Holding, and Marketing Senior Manager at Sephora Saudi Arabia, Tawkilat Automotives, Ministry of Culture, Jeddah Yacht Club, and most recently Sela.

As a Saudi National, Ghada has further excelled in the hospitality and the destination management sector. As Marketing Director for Balad, Jeddah Historic District, she led the brand's marketing efforts and established its PR objectives. At Jeddah Yacht Club, she served as Brand Director, overseeing brand concept, marketing, events, and reputational development.

Commenting on Ghada’s appointment, Philma Gomes-Ellis, Commercial Director said "Ghada's dedication and innovative approach to marketing makes her the perfect fit for our brand” Gomes-Ellis further adds "Her ability to seamlessly blend creativity with strategic thinking will be instrumental to the success of the Marketing & PR efforts at Shangri-La Jeddah. Ghada’s considered insights into the attractions of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will be crucial to navigating our brand presence forward with innovation and precision."

Her extensive work experience highlights her skills in marketing, social media, leadership, and customer experience. Ghada's educational background includes a High School degree from Dar Al Fikr Schools and a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from King Abdulaziz University. She has also earned various diplomas and certifications in marketing, leadership, business risk management, and customer experience.

Overall, Ghada Addas demonstrates a strong passion for marketing and brand development, continually enhancing her expertise through diverse roles and continuous learning which Shangri-La Jeddah values deeply.

About Shangri-La Jeddah

Having opened its doors as newest flagship hotel early 2022, Shangri-La Jeddah stands tall as the debut property for the Shangri-La brand in Saudi Arabia, promising to redefine luxury in leisure and business travel for the city. Dominating the skyline with its remarkable 65-storey tower, Shangri-La Jeddah is not just a hotel, it stands as a beacon of progression and innovation that illuminates the Jeddah’s cityscape.

Exceptional Accommodations with a View from every angle

This flagship 65-story tower offers 220 light-filled and elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, are each adorned with spacious private balconies. Floor-to-ceiling windows seamlessly blends with outdoor beauty that reflects upon the endless blue of the sky, the turquoise hues of the sea, and overlooks the iconic F1 Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Culinary Excellence Across Varied Horizons

Renowned as Jeddah's culinary hub, Shangri-La Jeddah curates an exquisite culinary journey that transcends cultural boundaries. Among its diverse array of dining venues, The Waterfront Kitchen, with its yacht-inspired design, offers a captivating gastronomic experience for breakfast and lunch, setting the stage for a gastronomic indulgence during the earlier parts of the day.

Meanwhile, the award-winning Shang Palace stands as a testament to the seamless fusion of soulful modern Chinese cuisine with traditional motifs. Bolstering its culinary prowess, Shangri-La Jeddah proudly boasts an ensemble of award-winning chefs, and a culinary team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of gastronomic innovation. With their expertise, each dish becomes a masterpiece, inviting guests to savour a symphony of flavours and textures.

Adding to this symphony of culinary delights is NIYYALI, where flavour, creativity, and culture converge to deliver the authentic essence of Lebanese soul. Nestled on the Jeddah Waterfront, NIYYALI presents an unmatched Lebanese dining experience. Offering a melange of traditional Lebanese dishes and meticulously crafted beverages, NIYYALI raises the bar with its commitment to exquisite service and supreme culinary adventures. The restaurant's open-air setting provides spectacular views of the Red Sea and overlooks the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, creating the perfect ambiance for an unforgettable dining experience.

In addition to these culinary delights, Shangri-La Jeddah introduced the seasonal gem, Kaia, where good vibes and tantalising cocktails set the stage for a space where the city moves to a new rhythm, and the resident DJ plays enchanting music bringing a pulsing energy to Jeddah nights. Inspired by the Hawaiian word for “sea”, Kaia’s open-air terrace encapsulates the essence of a seaside holiday, offering free-spirited energy, up-beat music, and expertly crafted cocktails and flavours from around the Pacific Rim to the Red Sea shores.

And for those seeking a more relaxed ambiance, COPA, the boutique patisserie, takes patrons on a journey where the art of coffee and chocolate pairing reaches new heights.

Each venue within Shangri-La Jeddah invites guests to embark on a culinary adventure that harmoniously blends local and international flavours with modern culinary expertise, rapidly favoured as a hot spot for diners in Jeddah.

Supreme Event Planning

Shangri-La Jeddah, beyond its role as a luxurious retreat, stands as a beacon for grand events and celebrations. With over 2000 sqm of flexible event spaces, including a magnificent 990 sqm ballroom and 11 function rooms, the hotel stands as the epitome of versatility. This expansive canvas serves as the premier event destination in the city, meticulously designed for weddings, corporate gatherings, and special occasions.

The hotel's dedicated event planning team goes above and beyond, ensuring that every detail, from the grandest arrangement to the tiniest nuance, is expertly orchestrated. Shangri-La Jeddah takes pride in being the luxury destination for weddings in the city, where dreams unfold in a setting of opulence and sophistication. Each event, whether a corporate affair or a celebration of love, is destined to be an unforgettable experience within the grandeur of Shangri-La Jeddah.

Harmony, Rejuvenation and Renewal at The Wellness Club

On the edge of the Red Sea where ocean breeze meets the city, Shangri-La Jeddah’s The Wellness Club presents cutting-edge health facilities and results-driven Spa therapies wherein guests can embark on a holistic journey to wellness. With separate male and female gyms, fully dedicated fitness facilities and separate Spas, The Wellness Club guarantees utmost privacy to exercise and revitalise in complete comfort. The Spa provides therapeutic and beauty treatments rooted in Asian traditions perfectly harmonising with cutting-edge techniques, offering the utmost relaxation and rejuvenation. The Fitness facilities feature state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, Jacuzzi, steam, and sauna rooms, leaving guests looking and feeling their best.

Family-Friendly Luxury

Shangri-La Jeddah provides the canvas for you and your family to create unforgettable memories. From our Kids’ Club to a dedicated kids’ pool, indoor and outdoor play areas, along with a special children’s menu available for in-room dining, family fun is guaranteed. Parents can rest assured that our youngest guests will receive a genuinely warm and heartfelt welcome.

Awards, Accolades, and Recognitions

Shangri-La Jeddah stands as a beacon of excellence, adorned with a myriad of prestigious accolades that affirm its position as an unrivalled destination:

Leading New Hotel 2022 - World Travel Awards Best Business Hotel in Jeddah 2022 - Business Traveller Middle East Awards Saudi Arabia's Leading New Hotel 2022 - World Culinary Awards Middle East's Leading New Hotel 2022 - World Culinary Awards World's Leading New Hotel 2022 - World Travel Awards Favourite City Hotel (MENA) 2022 - Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards Shang Palace - Saudi Arabia's Best Hotel Restaurant 2022 The Waterfront Kitchen - Best Buffet in Jeddah – Timeout Awards 2023 Saudi Arabia’s Best Hotel SPA 2023 - World SPA Awards World’s Best Male SPA 2023 – World SPA Awards Shang Palace - Saudi Arabia's Best Hotel Restaurant 2023 Niyyali - Favourite Restaurant at Fact Dining Awards 2023 Niyyali - Best Lebanese Restaurant in Jeddah – Timeout Awards 2024 Shang Palace - Best Asian Restaurant in Jeddah - Timeout Awards 2024 Niyyali - Favorite Restaurant in Jeddah - What’s On Awards 2024 Kaia - Favorite Mocktail - What’s On Awards 2024 Saudi Arabia’s Best Hotel SPA 2024 - World SPA Awards

These accolades bear testament to Shangri-La Jeddah's unwavering commitment to delivering unmatched hospitality and redefining the standard for luxury and excellence in the hospitality industry.

Embark on a Journey of Luxury

At Shangri-La Jeddah, guests are not just guests; they are invited to embark on a journey where the natural beauty of the Red Sea harmoniously blends with world-class hospitality. It's an opportunity to discover the zenith of luxury on the Jeddah Waterfront.

