Abu Dhabi, UAE – Gewan Hotels & Resorts has announced, today, the appointment of Elias Saad as Hotel Manager Acting General Manager of Royal M Hotel by Gewan, Abu Dhabi, effective from June. With his extensive experience, innovation, and strategic vision, Saad's arrival aligns perfectly with Gewan’s mission of redefining excellence in hospitality.

With a distinguished 25-year career in hospitality, his accolades include the prestigious Gold Winner F&B Director/Leader of the Year 2024, and recognition as one of the Best 30 F&B Leaders in the Middle East 2023; his accomplishments further underscoring his experience, leadership, and achievements in the industry.

Expressing enthusiasm about the new appointment, Ahmed Hassib, CEO & Co-Founder of Gewan Hotels & Resorts, said: "We are delighted to welcome Elias to the Gewan family. His exceptional track record and innovative approach makes him a perfect fit for our organization. We are confident that his leadership will complement Gewan Hotels and Resorts’ drive to achieve even newer heights of excellence in both hotel operations and guest experience."

Holding a Master of Business Administration from Cardiff Metropolitan University, Saad began his career journey as assistant manager at Hilton Abu Dhabi and has also held leadership roles at prestigious establishments such as Bab Al Qasr Hotel, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Le Meridien Hotel Abu Dhabi, and Emirates Palace.

One of his most notable achievements includes the implementation of the first ISO 22000 standards in the Middle East and Africa, reflecting his commitment to excellence and safety in hospitality operations for the region. Additionally, his innovative approach to maximizing profitability and efficiency earned him recognition in Total Hotel Revenue Management by HSMAI Middle East, in May 2023.

Saad has also become an influential figure in the hospitality industry, leveraging social media to inspire and mentor the next generation of hoteliers. His adept use of digital platforms exemplifies a modern and dynamic approach to leadership, setting a benchmark for others in the industry.

About Gewan Hotels & Resorts

Gewan Hotels & Resorts is dedicated to leading the hospitality sector and inspiring others by consistently providing exceptional hotel services. The company offers memorable experiences, and it strives to satisfy customers, guests, associates, partners, and owners by exceeding targeted goals. Focusing on diverse market segments, Gewan Hotels & Resorts is one of the industry's strongest independent hotel management companies.