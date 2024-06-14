Qatar’s Al Khaleej Takaful Insurance Company will sell its 25% equity stake in Bahrain National Life (BNL) for 3 million dinars ($7.9 million), according to a filing on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

The agreement is subject to necessary approvals by the relevant regulatory and supervisory bodies.

In 2008, Al Khaleej Takaful had purchased a stake in the Bahrain-based insurance company for 21,454,000 Qatari riyals. BNL is a subsidiary of the Bahrain National Holding Company (BNH), listed on the Bahrain Bourse.

In a filing, BNH said the transaction is expected to have a positive impact for the company.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

bindu.rai@lseg.com