QNB Egypt achieved a consolidated net profit growth of EGP15.1bn, a year-on-year increase of 10% and the bank's standalone net profit was EGP14.8bn in the first half (H1) of 2025; demonstrating the QNB Group's strong financial position and the success of its strategy, supporting the sustainable growth its business in the region.



QNB Egypt achieved a strong financial performance during H1, reflecting its ability to build on the ongoing success achieved through its international branches and subsidiaries present in more than 28 countries and three continents around the world.



"Our continued success is built on solid foundations supported by the strategic diversification of our services across different geographies. This enhances our ability to adapt and grab promising opportunities, in line with QNB Group’s strategic goal to grow its market share in international markets," said Heba al-Tamimi, senior executive vice-president, QNB Group Communications.



She said its business model has demonstrated strength and resilience against challenges, enhancing the group's financial stability and consistent performance, with a focus on achieving sustainable growth and delivering a long term value to its customers and shareholders.



Mohamed Bendier, QNB Egypt chief executive officer, said the financial performance indicators demonstrate a significant leap in growth rates across all business sectors, enabling QNB Egypt to maintain a strong financial position and outstanding performance.



"These results are a direct reflection of the strong performance of QNB Group, confirming our leadership in the Egyptian banking sector and contributing to achieving a larger market share," he said.



The total loans and advances portfolio increased by EGP42bn, reaching EGP407bn, marking an 11% growth compared to December 2024.



Customer deposits reached EGP700bn as at the end of June 2025, an increase of EGP20bn and a 3% growth compared to December 2024, driven by growth across all business lines.



Total consolidated assets increased to EGP844bn as at the end of June 2025, an increase of EGP24bn compared to December 2024, a 3% growth.



The bank also maintained a capital adequacy ratio of 24.3%, thanks to the implementation of optimal credit policies. The non-performing loan ratio reached 5.23% as at the end of June 2025, while the provision coverage ratio for substandard loans reached 107%.



These positive results confirm the efficiency and flexibility of QNB Egypt's executive policies and procedures, which have enabled it to develop its operations and enhance its competitiveness and market share in Egypt through its branch network, which now amounts to 236 branches following the recent opening of its new branch in New Alamein City.



The bank's strong financial performance was also reflected in the 11 international awards received this year from prestigious global financial institutions, further affirming its commitment to banking innovation across various sectors and supporting financial inclusion and sustainable economic development.



QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its wide network of subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group provides a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees exceeds 30,000, operating from approximately 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,800 machines.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).