RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and MANAMA, Bahrain – Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced the appointment of Hasan Qannati as the Head of Business Development and Strategic Sales for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This strategic appointment underscores Sabre’s commitment to the region, specifically KSA, and its ongoing efforts to enable the travel industry through innovative technology solutions.

Hasan’s appointment is part of Sabre’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and provide travel agencies with the tools they need to thrive in a dynamic and competitive landscape.

“We are delighted to welcome Hasan to Sabre,” said Ramzi Al-Qassab, Managing Director Sabre Travel Network Middle East (STNME). “As the Business Development Manager for Saudi Arabia, Hasan will play a critical role in identifying and pursuing new business opportunities, managing customer relationships, and driving business growth in this key market. His deep aviation experience, customer-centric approach, and passion for the rapidly evolving travel industry will be invaluable in helping our partners identify and seize new growth opportunities.”

In his new role, Hasan will be based in Riyadh and tasked with promoting Sabre’s comprehensive suite of solutions and ensuring the delivery of advanced, personalized services that cater to the evolving needs of today’s travelers while anticipating future demands.

“I am excited to join Sabre’s talented team at this exciting time,” said Hasan Qannati, Business Development Manager, STNME. “I look forward to connecting with our customers and collaborating closely with them to identify opportunities for new solutions and innovative technology. Our clear direction is to drive customer value and foster innovation across Saudi Arabia, positioning Sabre’s partners ahead of the competition and enhancing their customers’ experiences in line with modern travel expectations.”

Qannati brings over a decade of experience in commercial aviation, having held various roles with Cathay Pacific Airways in multiple Middle Eastern markets, including United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. His extensive background in both online and offline markets and his proven track record in trade sales make him a valuable addition to the Sabre team.

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions.

