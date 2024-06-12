Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Mrs. Rana Almaeeli, Chief Executive of SINNAD a pioneer provider of Card Processing and Payment Services in the MENA region, has been awarded the prestigious title of "Best Emerging Women CEO in Fintech" by The Global Economics. This award underscores the critical role women are playing in shaping the future of finance in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Global Economics Awards acknowledges leading individuals and business enterprises cultivating positive work cultures and driving growth across regional global economies. The awards recognize excellence among diverse industries, bolstering the confidence and credibility of its recipients.

This recognition comes shortly after His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s address at the 33rd session of the Arab League Summit in Bahrain, where he highlighted the importance of advancing Arab cooperation in financial technology and digital transformation. Women are playing an increasingly pivotal role in this progression, and such recognitions serve as powerful reminders of their significant impact.

Bahrain’s fintech industry is experiencing a surge of innovation, propelled in part by a wave of talented women who have benefited from the Kingdom’s supportive ecosystem. By nurturing female talent, Bahrain is ensuring a robust talent pool, enabling financial solutions that address the sector’s broad customer base. Initiatives such as the Supreme Council for Women (SCW) actively promotes gender equality within Bahrain's burgeoning technology sector, particularly in fintech. Initiatives like Innovate for Bahrain (i4BH) exemplify this shared vision, developing programs aimed at achieving gender parity in the tech industry and equipping women to excel in fintech.

Mrs. Rana Almaeeli, Chief Executive of SINNAD, expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, “I’m incredibly honored to be recognized by The Global Economics as the Best Emerging Women CEO in Fintech for Bahrain. This award highlights the incredible opportunities available for women in the fintech industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain supported by His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain. By harnessing the collective power of women and fostering a culture of collaboration, Bahrain can solidify its position as a regional leader in financial innovation, paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future.”

She added, “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. I am grateful to lead such a talented and passionate group of individuals, and I share this award with all of them. We are excited for what the future holds for our company.”

-Ends-

For further information please visit www.sinnad.com.bh

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sara Isa Haji – Assistant Manager, PR and Marketing

sara.haji@sinnad.com.bh

About SINNAD

Established in 2008, SINNAD is a pioneer in providing a suite of financial services solutions in the MENA Region. A subsidiary of Bahrain Electronic Network for Financial Transactions, The BENEFIT Company. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and licensed as an Ancillary Service Provider.

As a frontrunner in the financial services industry, SINNAD leverages best-in-class technology and expertise to offer reliable, efficient, and user-friendly integrated solutions for card issuing, card personalization, ATM services, merchant acquiring and state-of-the-art value-added services suite. From systems outsourcing to full operations, along with providing end-to-end services that enable clients to enhance their operations, improve customer experiences, and drive profitability.

Committed to leading the way in digital payments and card processing, SINNAD remains dedicated to supporting clients and driving industry-wide innovation. With its advanced technology and commitment to excellence, SINNAD is redefining the landscape of financial transactions in the MENA region.

Achieving several milestones, SINNAD has been recognized “Most reliable Digital Payment Service Provider – Bahrain 2024”, “Leading Digital Payments and Card Processing – Middle East 2024”, “Most Innovative Card Payment Service Provider – Bahrain 2024” and “Leading Card Processing Payment Solutions – Bahrain 2024”.

SINNAD serves across the financial sector in different countries in the MENA region and certified the latest version of the PCI 3D Secure version 2.2 (PCI 3DS V2.2) Compliance Certification for its platform in Bahrain.