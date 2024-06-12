Dubai:– General Motors Middle East continues its path to transform mobility in the region, while also providing world class cars, trucks and SUVs. Effective July 1st, 2024, Furrukh Jawaid will join GM to lead its Marketing effort across its vehicle brands Chevrolet & GMC, consolidating GM’s growth plans and spearheading the next phase in GM’s quest to transform the customer experience in the region through his track record focused on innovation.

Most recently Head of Performance Marketing & Data Enablement at General Motors Canada, Furrukh will oversee the teams across brand marketing, product marketing, CRM, and retail marketing, digital marketing, as well as retail and customer experiences for Chevrolet and GMC across the region. He takes on the role from Suzie Guzzo who was earlier appointed in 2022 and has now been promoted and relocated to the US.

“We are excited to welcome Furrukh to our Middle East team to drive forward our mission of transforming the customer experience. His track record across markets speaks for itself, his innovative approach has unlocked many opportunities everywhere he’s been involved, and we are confident that his contributions to our leadership position in premium trucks and SUVs across the GMC and Chevrolet brands will come to bear.” said Jack Uppal, President and Managing Director, General Motors Africa and Middle East.

Furrukh first joined General Motors in 2008 as a coop student, he’s since taken on significant cross-functional responsibilities through Finance, Customer Care and Aftersales (CCA), Vehicle Sales and Marketing. He holds extensive expertise in digital and performance marketing, with an eye for innovation, having championed several initiatives to facilitate smoother processes within the organization.

“I'm incredibly excited to be joining General Motors Africa & Middle East at such a pivotal time. The Middle East is a dynamic and fast-growing market, and I'm eager to collaborate with our talented team here and our dealer partners to continue to build upon GM's strong foundation in the region and achieve even greater success for our Chevrolet and GMC brands,” added Furrukh Jawaid, Chief Marketing Officer, General Motors Africa and Middle East.

About General Motors Africa & Middle East Operations

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services.

The GM Africa & Middle East operations have been in the region for over 95 years, now headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with a manufacturing plant in Egypt. With a network of 17 distributors serving 29 countries, the organization has over 203 customer-facing rooftops to cater to countries in Africa, Levant, the GCC and other Middle Eastern countries. For more information, please visit www.gmarabia.com.

