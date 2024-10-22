Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Naäma Beach Villas & Spa is excited to announce the appointment of Florian Niessing as its new Resort Manager. With a wealth of global experience and a passion for delivering unforgettable guest experiences, Florian will be instrumental in leading the resort to new heights of luxury and service.

Florian is a distinguished hospitality professional with a wealth of global experience and a strong commitment to exceptional guest experiences. Beginning his career with Marriott in Germany and refining his skills at Hyatt, Florian gained valuable insights into both commercial and luxury hospitality. His international journey took him to Le Méridien in Xiamen and Four Seasons in the Maldives, where he excelled in luxury resort management and food & beverage operations. Notable for his innovative approach, Florian also co-founded Cariocas Bistro & Lounge in Phuket, blending creativity with operational excellence. His career reflects a deep passion for delivering memorable guest experiences and leading teams with empathy and expertise.

“I’m truly honoured to join the Naäma Beach Villas & Spa team,” said Florian. “My goal is to create a guest experience that is not only luxurious but also personal and authentic. I want every visitor to feel the warmth and care we put into every detail, ensuring that their stay with us is memorable from the moment they arrive until the moment they leave.”

Florian’s leadership style, characterised by empathy and teamwork, promises to cultivate an environment where both the staff and the resort’s reputation can flourish. He believes that when a team feels valued and inspired, they’re able to deliver service that goes beyond expectations. His focus on developing the resort’s unique strengths—combining tranquillity, elegance, and genuine care will ensure Naäma Beach Villas & Spa remains a top destination for discerning travellers.

In his new role, Florian will oversee all aspects of the resort’s operations, ensuring that Naäma Beach not only meets but surpasses its already stellar reputation. He will also lead efforts to deepen the resort’s connection with its guests, building on its tradition of warm hospitality while introducing fresh ideas that elevate the experience even further.

With Florian at the helm, Naäma Beach Villas & Spa is set to offer a new level of bespoke luxury, where every guest is treated to a stay that is as unique as it is unforgettable.