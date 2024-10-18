KUWAIT CITY: Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef chaired a high-level coordination meeting to discuss upcoming road infrastructure projects. Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, along with assistant undersecretaries and department heads from both ministries, attended the meeting, which focused on the signing of contracts for 18 new road projects and the launch of a nationwide road repair workshop.

During the meeting, Sheikh Fahd emphasized the importance of adhering to the road maintenance schedule, ensuring no delays, and addressing obstacles that could hinder progress. He reiterated the Ministry of Interior’s full support for the Ministry of Public Works and the Public Authority for Roads, calling for the establishment of a 24/7 joint operations room to oversee road development efforts.

Minister Al-Mishaan announced that contracts for the 18 projects would be signed in the coming days. These contracts cover major repairs on highways and internal roads across Kuwait’s six governorates, in collaboration with international, Gulf, and local companies.

Meanwhile, the Central Administration of Statistics released its annual transportation and communications bulletin, highlighting a significant increase in the number of vehicles on Kuwait’s roads. By the end of 2023, there were 2,522,933 registered vehicles, marking an increase of 685,561 vehicles since 2014. The report noted that the largest growth was seen in private cars, which increased by 542,739 vehicles, from 1,485,926 in 2014 to 2,028,665 in 2023.

The report also showed a rise in "on-demand taxis," which grew from 4,646 in 2022 to 5,049 in 2023, while "mobile taxis" increased from 8,367 to 8,851 vehicles. Regular taxis also saw a slight increase, rising from 479 to 506. Additionally, 104,700 new driving licenses were issued in 2023, and 1,130 kilometers of roads were constructed between 2014 and 2023.

To ensure public safety during upcoming roadworks, a campaign will be launched to keep citizens informed. Notifications will be sent through the government's “Sahel” app, providing real-time updates on road projects and traffic conditions.

