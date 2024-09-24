KUWAIT CITY: A day after the Saudi Ministry of Commerce announced a recall of Anker products due to fire risk, Kuwait's Ministry of Commerce and Industry has followed suit, stating that Anker is recalling five of its battery products in Kuwait due to a defect that necessitates immediate replacement.

It has been reported that five lithium-ion batteries used in the Anker 335 (20,000mAh, 22.5W) power bank, Model A1647, may pose a fire hazard due to a manufacturing defect. The affected power banks can overheat, potentially causing the plastic components to melt and leading to smoke and fire risks.

Anker has decided to recall the specified Anker 335 models with the following serial numbers:

- AHJ5W51E10600062

- AHJ5W51E08200551

- AHJ5W51E10600493

- AHJ5W51E10600066

- AHJ5W51E08200143

Customers who have purchased these products are advised to stop using them immediately and contact Astore or Anker Innovations stores to return the items.

