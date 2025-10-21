KUWAIT CITY - In a move aimed at revitalizing the vehicle trade sector, Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel announced Sunday that the long-paused Vehicle Auction Market Project will be relaunched and placed back on the correct implementation track.

Al-Ajeel made the announcement following a high-level meeting at his office with Minister of Municipality Abdullatif Al-Mishari, representatives from the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP), and consulting firms involved in the project’s development.

“The project represents a crucial step in organizing the vehicle buying and selling environment and in developing infrastructure for this vital sector,” Al-Ajeel said in a press statement. He emphasized the ministry’s commitment to accelerating implementation, in coordination with KAPP, by establishing clear timelines and boosting transparency.

According to the minister, the revived project also opens doors for private sector investment and will contribute to the advancement of the vehicle trade industry while improving its regulatory and investment frameworks.

A statement from the ministry added that the meeting forms part of efforts to resume and steer the project back on track after its suspension. Discussions focused on the project's key components, executive plan, and initial facility designs to ensure progress and coordination among relevant public and private entities.

The project is being developed under a public-private partnership model and is set to be built on a 500,000-square-meter site on Al-Salmi Road, opposite the Low-Cost Housing Project, roughly 10 minutes from Jahra City.

Once completed, it is expected to be the largest used vehicle sales complex in the region, featuring dedicated showrooms for both used and new vehicles, inclusive of all dealerships and car trading offices. The complex will also house government offices and auxiliary services related to the automotive sector.

The ministry noted that the current phase of the project has seen the signing of a consulting contract. In February 2025, an agreement was made with a coalition of local companies to provide financial, engineering, legal, and environmental feasibility studies, in line with Partnership Law No. 116 of 2014 and its executive regulations.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

