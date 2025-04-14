Arab Finance: Egypt has awarded a contract worth up to EGP 15 billion to the National Egyptian Railway Industries Company (NERIC) for the manufacture of 21 trains for the Alexandria Metro, Asharq Business reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) will finance the project, with payments being made in installments according to an agreed-upon schedule.

