KUWAIT CITY: The Director of the Project Development Department at Kuwait Municipality Fayez Al-Mutairi announced the development of the system for impounding abandoned vehicles in Al-Nayeem and Abdullah Port. This is in line with the municipality’s goal to digitize all transactions, reports Al-Jarida daily. He explained that an electronic message will be sent through the Sahel app to notify vehicle owners of the location of their impounded vehicles and the deadline before they are put up for auction.

The Project Development Department, which is affiliated with the Projects Sector, was established in 1993 based on a request from the Council of Ministers. Its purpose is to offer projects to the private sector to help enhance efficiency and reduce spending from the state’s general budget, beginning with projects offered under Law No. 105.

Al-Mutairi said, “Projects continued to be offered under Law No. 105 until 2006 when a government directive was issued to halt the establishment of new projects under that law. Subsequently, Law No. 7/2008 was issued, but no projects were initiated until the establishment of the Public- Private Partnership Authority under Law No. 116/2014.

Since then, the authority has been responsible for facilitating projects between the public and private sectors. However, the process has become slow and requires legislative amendments to expedite it.”

