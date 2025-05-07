DUBAI: EFG Hermes, a leading investment banking and asset management firm, has highlighted the strength of the UAE’s economic model, particularly in Dubai, underpinned by a dynamic real estate sector, robust tourism activity, and a thriving retail landscape.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the third MENA Capital Markets Summit, Moustafa Gad, Global Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, said the broad-based growth across key sectors will naturally reflect in the performance of the capital markets, which serve as a mirror of the vibrant and expanding economic landscape.

Commenting on the topic of family business listings in the UAE, Gad said there are serious developments in this direction. “Major family-owned firms are now seriously considering opening their capital to investors through public offerings. This move would not only inject new securities into the market, boosting liquidity, but would also strengthen corporate governance and institutionalise their operations,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the coming period will witness more such listings, especially with government efforts encouraging family firms to join the capital markets. Gad revealed that active discussions are currently underway with several UAE-based companies, and that the environment is conducive to concrete steps being taken during 2025 and 2026.

On the broader Gulf capital markets, Gad noted the impressive performance of key bourses last year, including in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, underlining the diversification of initial public offerings.

He pointed to the IPO of Talabat in Dubai as a key milestone, describing it as a strategic move to diversify market sectors and attract technology firms.

Concluding, Gad said 2025 began strongly with the listing of Alpha Data in Abu Dhabi, and despite global and regional market uncertainty in previous months, IPO momentum has returned forcefully in the region.