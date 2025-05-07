ABU DHABI: IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, has reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving revenue of AED 27.2 billion, a 41.1 percent increase compared to AED19.3 billion in Q1 2024, and a Profit After Tax of AED4.1 billion, with a Net Profit margin of 15.2 percent.

These results reflect the Group’s continued momentum across its diversified verticals and reinforce its commitment to delivering enhanced shareholder value.

Revenue growth was supported by positive contributions from key segments. The Real Estate segment delivered a 53.3 percent increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, driven by sustained demand for existing inventory and successful new project launches, contributing 42.5 percent of total revenue.

The Marine & Dredging segment also performed strongly, with revenue rising 18.0 percent year-on-year, reflecting increased project activity, diversification initiatives, and continued international expansion. Hospitality & Leisure also posted an impressive 96.6 percent increase in revenue, driven by higher occupancy rates and robust demand across key assets.

Total assets stood at AED416.6 billion as of 31st March 2025, compared to AED401.8 billion at the end of 2024. The increase highlights the Group’s ability to scale its diversified portfolio through strategic partnerships and targeted investments. Real Estate & Construction assets witnessed a 4.9 percent increase year-on-year, reaching AED170.7 billion.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, commented, “Our Q1 2025 performance reinforces the strength of IHC’s diversified model and the growing impact of our strategic investments across global markets. As we expanded our portfolio, we continued to drive improved operational performance and enhance recurring revenue streams, ensuring resilience and stability across our business segments. Beyond delivering strong financial results, we are shaping the industries of tomorrow through dynamic value networks. By connecting innovative businesses, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence, we are building a platform designed for sustained global relevance. IHC remains committed to being a catalyst for economic growth and innovation, while delivering long-term value to our shareholders and stakeholders worldwide.”

IHC remains well-positioned to capitalise on evolving market opportunities, driven by its dynamic investment strategy, operational strength, and commitment to driving sustainable growth across its global platform.