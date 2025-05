DOHA: His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, discussed with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them.

This came during a phone call H.H. the Amir held today with the Indian Prime Minister.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that H.H. the Amir and the Prime Minister also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern.