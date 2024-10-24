Riyadh: PayTabs Group, MENA’s award-winning payment orchestration powerhouse today announced the appointment of Mohamad Abbas as Chief Sales & Operations Officer. With over 22 years of experience in sales, business development, and operations management within the ecommerce, digital payments, and fintech sectors, Mohamad will spearhead PayTabs revenue and profitability goal fulfilment and operational efficiency playbooks in key operating markets such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Mohamad, as a distinguished senior executive leader and entrepreneur, brings forth enormous value for PayTabs that includes experience in significant revenue generation, expertise in driving operational efficiency, raising market share and managing large corporate portfolios.

In his most recent roles, including being a member of the founding team at Amazon Payment Services, (formerly known as PayFort), and his past stint with Network International, he established and managed regulatory frameworks, leading strategic partnerships, demonstrating impressive leadership, and guiding the organizations through complex market environments while driving sustainable revenue and profitability across the region.

Mohamad’s appointment aligns with PayTabs ambitious goal of achieving 200% to 400% year-on-year growth across established and emerging markets in the MENA region while aiming to double market share. Mohamad’s exceptional commercial acumen, negotiation, communication, and relationship management skills, and curated customer fit program expertise have enabled him to forge successful alliances with key enterprises and stakeholders.

PayTabs optimization, market share development and operational efficiency plans include scaling their core payment and orchestration platform operations further in the region while working with licensed institutions and large cards schemes. PayTabs orchestration platform can manage and process billions in payment volumes across the region, effortlessly per second through servers located inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the PayTabs Group Headquarters in Riyadh, Johnson Sasikumar, PayTabs Group Deputy CEO stated, “Mohamad’s leadership will be instrumental in advancing PayTabs' vision to power every digital transaction in the region and accelerate the digital movement, aligning with the company’s mission to deliver fully integrated and scalable payments infrastructure across MENA. We are excited to have Mohamad join PayTabs and take on this unique challenge as we remain focused on solving and innovating on behalf of our clients and partners to spearhead our profitability trajectory and add value to our business.”

PayTabs has operated in the Saudi market for a decade, building and owning IP rights across payment core banking infra that enables governments and corporates to create their own independent and stand-alone payment platforms. PayTabs holds Payment Technology Service Provider certification from Saudi Payments.

About PayTabs

PayTabs is a payments infrastructure company providing exceptional solutions that are simple, secure, and scalable to drive local commerce and power financial inclusion across the region. Saudi entrepreneur Abdulaziz Al Jouf founded the company.

Having processed the first live payment gateway transaction in 2014, today PayTabs processes transactions in multiple currencies and markets, swiftly and securely. By providing the infrastructure for B2B payment solutions, including digital invoicing for businesses, QR code, social media payments, point of sale and switching platforms, PayTabs facilitates seamless e-commerce and social commerce solutions for merchants, super merchants and governments.

For over a decade, PayTabs has custom built and exported a full stack of game changing solutions. These include mobile applications, hospitality, governmental, education, airline, travel, transport, and biller solutions, to interlink the multi-billion-dollar enterprise market chain in the region.

In 2021, PayTabs launched PT Touch, the ﬁrst soft POS solution in the MENA market to transform smart phones into merchant point of sale (POS) terminals. In 2022, PayTabs made a leapfrog move to pioneer next generation payments, by launching its home owned, globally validated unified payments and orchestration platform. PayTabs unified payment processing orchestration enables governments and large-scale originations to become independent payment platforms to serve their industries.

In 2022, the company acquired Türkiye’s social commerce platform Paymes to complement its existing retail portfolio. In early 2023, PayTabs received payment gateway certification from Saudi Payments. By end of 2023, PayTabs was awarded MENA’s Best Merchant Solution and the glowing recognition of Fintech Company of the year. In October 2024, PayTabs was named top 100 companies in fintech, globally.

PayTabs has dedicated offices in Saudi Arabia and UAE and presence in other locales including Jordan, Türkiye, and Egypt. The company is an equal opportunities employer. More milestones on: https://site.paytabs.com/en/