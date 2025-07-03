The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) organised its first customer council meeting dedicated to discussing the mortgage release procedure after loan repayment.

The meeting aimed to enhance transparency, improve service efficiency, and gather feedback from beneficiaries.

This initiative reflects the Ministry’s commitment to customer-centric service development and continuous improvement of housing-related procedures in line with national smart government goals.

Drawing the participation of representatives of federal and local government entities, Emirates Development Bank, and a host of customers, the council discussed the main challenges that previously hindered the ease of the mortgage release procedure.

These challenges included the need for multiple visits, variations in required documents across emirates, and the lack of digital integration between relevant entities. These factors prolonged the customer journey and increased the procedural burden.

The council members presented the new integrated model of the enhanced customer journey, designed in line with digital government principles. The model represents a shift from a traditional service approach to a seamless experience based on flexibility and excellence.

Initially, the new model will be implemented in Ajman before it expands to other emirates.

Key improvements include automatic cancellation of direct debit by the Emirates Development Bank upon repayment by the customer, without the need for manual intervention.

The new model also eliminates the need for in-person visits in certain emirates to collect loan guarantees, further simplifying the process for customers.

Additionally, the initiative activates digital integration between the Ministry, the bank, and the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in the Government of Ajman, enabling automatic notification of all concerned parties upon transaction completion.

These changes significantly reduce the service completion time to just one working day from the date of repayment. Overall, these enhancements reflect a fundamental transformation in the service delivery cycle.

The new mortgage release service represents a practical model of governmental integration, where such collaboration has helped reduce the customer journey by up to 100 percent, by cutting the number of visits from 5 to 0, and the required documents from 6 to 0.

This transformation reflects the UAE Government’s commitment to implementing the principles of Zero Bureaucracy and turning government services into seamless, customer-centric experiences.

Addressing council members and participants, Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, said, “The Customer Council meeting aligns with the UAE Government’s vision of building flexible and smart government services that place the customer at the heart of improvement and development. It reflects our commitment to involving customers in decision-making and enhancing transparency. The proposed solutions today are based on actual needs that have been identified and analysed within the framework of the Government Accelerators.”

He added, “We believe that achieving zero bureaucracy can only be realised through digital integration, streamlined procedures, and the elimination of unnecessary requirements—goals we have already begun to achieve through this initiative. The Ministry will continue working with its strategic partners to translate the outcomes of this council into concrete, actionable improvements that enhance customer satisfaction and elevate the UAE’s global rankings in government service efficiency.”

Eng. Mohammed Bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services of the UAE Government, emphasised that customer councils are a key pillar in the efforts to achieve zero bureaucracy, as they represent the voice of the customer and serve as a direct source for understanding real-world challenges. This, he noted, contributes to redesigning government services in a more simplified, flexible, and efficient manner. He noted that the mortgage release service after loan repayment represents a significant leap in the level of integration between federal and local entities.

Eng. Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, stated that participation in the first customer council on mortgage release procedures comes as part of the strategic partnership with MoEI and in continuation of joint efforts to shape the future of the real estate sector and enhance the efficiency of government work through proactive service packages that keep pace with rapid development.