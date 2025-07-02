Salwa, Qatar: Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, one of Qatar’s most iconic leisure destinations and home to one of the largest waterparks in the Middle East, proudly announces the appointment of Petr Pisecky as its new General Manager. With a career spanning nearly 30 years and 3 continents, Petr brings a bold, visionary leadership style to one of the region’s largest and most dynamic resorts.

Nestled along Qatar’s southwestern coast, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas is more than just a resort, it’s a landmark destination. Offering a private 3.5km beachfront, an expansive Arabian Village, eforea spa, over 361 keys including rooms, suites, Arabian townhouses and private beachfront villas with private pools, and the record-breaking Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park, the resort is a dynamic ecosystem of leisure, hospitality, and entertainment.

“It’s a tremendous honour to lead such a landmark destination within Qatar’s vibrant and rapidly growing hospitality sector,” said Petr Pisecky, General Manager. “Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas is a truly unique offering; a dynamic complex that blends, leisure and adventure in one expansive setting. I’m delighted to be in Qatar and look forward to building on the property's strong foundation, enhancing guest experiences and driving sustained success.”

Having risen through the hospitality ranks from waiter apprentice to General Manager, Petr is a true embodiment of career progression and service passion. His professional journey has taken him across six countries and three continents, with more than two decades dedicated to Hilton. Most recently, he spearheaded the pre-opening of a Hilton property in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following successful leadership as Cluster GM for DoubleTree by Hilton Riyadh Al Muroj and Hilton Garden Inn Riyadh Olaya.

Internationally, Petr has held key strategic roles in China, Australia, UAE, and his native Czech Republic, across operations, business development, and front-of-house management. When not at work, Petr is a passionate football and rugby enthusiast, a committed family man, and a global traveler with a taste for international cuisines

As Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas continues to evolve as a premier destination for leisure, adventure, and family experiences, Petr Pisecky’s leadership promises to shape the resort’s next chapter of innovation and excellence.

About Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas

Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas is an unparalleled destination offering world-class facilities and bespoke services for today’s luxury leisure travelers. Sprawling across 3.5kms of prime coastline, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort is located along the pristine shores of the Arabian Gulf, on the southwestern tip of Qatar.

The resort offers 361 accommodations between rooms, suites and beachfront villas with private pools and gardens. With an expansive selection of amenities, including Desert Falls Water and Adventure Park, swimming pools, a marina, luxury spa and a health club, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort is the ideal destination for both, local and international guests.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world’s most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits.