DUBAI - The UAE Banks Federation (UBF) has underlined the pivotal role of Etihad Credit Bureau in advancing the UAE’s banking and financial sector, reinforcing the country’s standing as a global financial and commercial hub.

During the “Partner Engagement Forum”, held at the Emirates Institute of Finance in Dubai, UBF commended Etihad Credit Bureau’s initiatives in supporting the UAE’s sustainable development by collecting, analysing and utilising credit information. These initiatives have enabled informed decision-making for both individuals and companies, based on accurate data and sound methodologies.

The Federation has renewed its commitment to further strengthen the solid partnership with Etihad Credit Bureau, as their constructive cooperation contributed to the development of solutions and products that suit various stakeholders’ requirements, and building strong foundations of the UAE’s economic, financial and banking ecosystem to continue growth.

Jamal Saleh, Director-General of UBF, said, “Accurate data and information are the basis of development in various sectors, especially the banking and financial sector. Since its establishment, Etihad Credit Bureau has been playing a key and vital role in socio-economic development by providing advanced information and solutions to individuals, banks and financial institutions, where its reports, data, and studies have enabled various stakeholders to make informed decisions and manage risks prudently.”

He added, “The banking sector has consolidated the UAE’s position as a global financial and banking centre, under the direct supervision and guidance of the Central Bank of the UAE. We are keen to strengthen the partnership between the UBF and Etihad Credit Bureau as part of UBF’s ongoing efforts to provide a seamless and secure banking experience characterised by transparency and competitiveness, to enhance the knowledge and innovation economy and employ advanced technologies.

Saled noted that these efforts are reflected in the positive performance of the banking sector in the Trust Index, which reached 90 percent, outperforming several advanced financial and banking centres.

Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director-General of Etihad Credit Bureau, said, “Our Partner Engagement Forum marks a significant milestone as we celebrate a decade of service to the UAE’s financial ecosystem. From the beginning, Etihad Credit Bureau has worked in close collaboration with the banking sector through the UAE Banks Federation.

"By listening closely to their needs, we strive to develop the tools necessary to help them succeed. Our focus is on enabling a proactive approach to risk management, ensuring banks have the insight to make sound decisions. Fulfilling the needs of our banking partners is our top priority, as their stability and growth directly benefit the bigger picture, which is the health of the financial sector and, accordingly, the strength of our national economy.”

UBF and its member banks continue to cooperate with Etihad Credit Bureau to enhance the efficiency and integrity of the UAE’s financial and banking sector, providing accurate data, reports and insights to deliver banking services that meet customer expectations while upholding the highest standards of transparency, governance and risk management.