Dubai – United Arab Emirates – Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, has announced the appointment of Ziad Aboumerhi as Country Manager in Qatar.

With a focus on solution sales and adept client relationship management, Aboumerhi brings a wealth of experience from varied sectors across Canada and the Middle East. He has played a pivotal role in industry-leading entities such as TELUS Communications, Oracle, and Kronos.

As he assumes his new role at Commvault in Qatar, Aboumerhi will bring strategic vision to drive business growth and fortify partnerships that align with Commvault’s objectives in the Middle East.

Yahya Kassab, Senior Director and General Manager, KSA & Gulf, Commvault: "I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Ziad Aboumerhi as our Country Manager for Qatar. With an extensive tenure spanning more than 25 years within the technology sector, Ziad embodies a profound reservoir of knowledge and proficiency. His strategic insights and adept leadership will fortify our endeavors in realizing ambitious growth objectives and expanding our partners and clients’ network within the region.”

Ziad Aboumerhi, Qatar Country Manager, Commvault said: “To join a company such as Commvault, that has an incredible value proposition and relevant solutions for our customers, is a true pleasure. I look forward to embracing the challenge of improving on market share in Qatar and to continue delivering the gold standard in cyber resilience to our customers and prospects.”

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.