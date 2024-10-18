ABU DHABI - Zayed University (ZU) and the UAE Cybersecurity Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at GITEX 2024 in Dubai, aimed at empowering young Emiratis with the skills needed to protect the nation's digital landscape.

The MoU highlights the shared commitment of Zayed University and the UAE Cybersecurity Council to bolster cybersecurity education in the UAE.

By enhancing awareness, developing specialised academic programmes, and fostering research, this collaboration aims to address the increasing demand for cybersecurity professionals, ensuring that Emirati students are at the forefront of protecting the country's digital infrastructure.

Professor Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University, commented, "This collaboration is about empowering young Emiratis to lead the future of cybersecurity in this country. We want to ensure that our students are not only aware of cyber threats but are also equipped to prevent and respond to them."

Through this partnership, the two organisations will jointly develop and implement programmes to deter and prevent cyber-attacks, while promoting scientific research and technological advancements. These efforts will create new pathways for Emiratis to engage in the fast-evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of the Cybersecurity Council, emphasised the importance of establishing this partnership with Zayed University. This aligns with the Council's efforts to strengthen cooperation with educational institutions and the private sector, both domestically and internationally, to prepare a new generation capable of facing the growing challenges of rapid technological advancements.

He stressed that youth are the cornerstone of development in the UAE and the future leaders across all sectors, which calls for adequately equipping them to protect these sectors from potential cyber threats.

Dr. Al-Kuwaiti also pointed out that the Council, through such partnerships, seeks to activate its initiatives to raise awareness and instil a cybersecurity culture among all segments of society, especially the youth, to create an environment conducive to creativity and innovation in this field.