The cybersecurity landscape in the UAE is facing unprecedented challenges with malware detections soaring by 65.3% and URL-based threats increasing by 36.9% in 2024 according to Acronis Threat Research Unit data.

Despite a slight decrease in ransomware detections, the potential risks remain high, suggesting many organisations could still be vulnerable.

Driven by this escalating demand for comprehensive data protection and cybersecurity solutions, Acronis, a leading cyber protection company, witnessed 68% year-over-year revenue growth in the region.

Ransomware incidents

“The low number of ransomware incidents reported could just be the tip of the iceberg; many cases go unpublished,” warned Ziad Nasr, General Manager of Acronis Middle East, highlighting the serious implications for businesses across the region.

In a pre-emptive response to these escalating threats, Acronis has partnered with Etisalat (e& enterprise) to unveil a state-of-the-art Cyber Cloud Data Centre in Abu Dhabi in Q2 2024. This cutting-edge facility employs advanced AI and machine learning technologies, offering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enterprise IT departments scalable solutions that enhance data security and compliance.

“Our data centre expansion isn’t just about growth—it’s about empowering our customers with faster, more secure solutions tailored to regional markets,” Nasr stated.

Acronis's expansion and strategic partnerships with 160 MSPs in the region have significantly enhanced its reach and service delivery capabilities. As the UAE government continues to promote digital transformation, Acronis remains committed to further investing in its offerings to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

The company is investing in the development of tailored solutions that address specific vulnerabilities faced by businesses in the UAE, particularly as digital transformation accelerates.

Adaptive cybersecurity strategies

This focus on adaptive cybersecurity strategies is expected to enable organisations to better protect themselves against emerging threats, such as advanced persistent threats (APTs) and vulnerabilities introduced by IoT devices. As cybercriminals evolve their tactics, companies will have to adapt and the expectation from the cyber protection leaders will be to provide the tools and support necessary for businesses to mitigate risks effectively.

Looking ahead to 2025, Acronis foresees a rise in complex and sophisticated cyber threats in the UAE, particularly targeting critical infrastructure and the financial sector as the region solidifies its role as a global financial hub. Data breaches, ransomware attacks, and threats to the energy, oil, and gas sectors will escalate, with cybercriminals focusing on disrupting industrial systems and exploiting smart city technologies.

Phishing attacks will become more advanced, leveraging AI and deepfake technologies, while the advent of quantum computing poses significant risks to traditional security measures. "As cybercriminals evolve, so must our defenses. As more data migrates to the cloud, cybercriminals are following, our approach must evolve to protect not just data but the very systems that keep our businesses operational,” said Nasr.-

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).