Ettl brings with him extensive experience in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, at a time when Cheval Collection has already established its first site in Dubai, with plans for further growth in the area and doubling its efforts in Europe.

Ettl’s background includes close to a decade in acquisitions and development for Kingdom Hotel Investments, in addition to having a senior development role responsible for Middle East & Africa at InterContinental Hotels Group and having been the regional head of operations at Deutsche Hospitality with its base in Dubai.

His involvement in the hotel sector has seen him develop skills across the development spectrum; from greenfield construction, through management agreements, leases and franchises to M&A.

Daniel Johansson, director of development & acquisitions, Cheval Collection, said: “We are thrilled to be heading into 2024 with a growing development team, adding Taras’s knowledge to our more than 40 years’ in the sector.

“We are seeing increasing demand for luxury serviced apartments around the world, with the model gaining traction with guests and investors, who are starting to appreciate the appeal of flexible stays teamed with limber operations.”

Mohammed S. Alawadhi, managing director, Cheval Collection, added: “Cheval Collection is growing globally and it is a testament to our reputation that we are attracting talent of Taras’s pedigree.

“Results are already exceeding expectations in Dubai and we are in talks to add further properties in the region under the management model, which ensures our alignment with owners.”

Ettl said: “I am excited to be joining Cheval Collection as serviced apartments move into the mainstream in the hospitality sector. The luxury and lifestyle segments are ripe for further growth with guests and owners eager to enjoy a high-end experience, with the freedom to live as they do in their homes.”

Cheval Collection opened Cheval Maison – The Palm Dubai in April last year. The property was the group’s second location outside London and its first site outside the UK.

Cheval Collection will very soon be announcing another project in Dubai and is also opening properties under its MY Locanda and Cheval Maison brands in Glasgow over the next two years. The company currently operates nine locations in London, three in Edinburgh and one in Dubai.