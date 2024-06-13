Leading hospitality group Capella Hotels and Resorts has announced its first coastal destination in Saudi Arabia, set within its futuristic city NEOM at Elanan, one of Magna’s destinations, against the backdrop of stunning desert mountains and the Gulf of Aqaba coastline.

Unveiling the project, Capella said the resort will open an exclusive wellness retreat as part of the sustainable development unfolding in northwest Saudi Arabia. Emerging from a lush oasis embracing the landscape’s ancient natural springs, the resort features 80 bespoke rooms and suites.

Guests are enveloped in a world of tranquillity where contemporary design meets the beauty of the environment, stated the hospitality group.

Capella’s craft of hospitality is further enriched by a holistic wellness experience and innovation driven by Capella Wellness, creating a sanctuary for relaxation infused with innovative design, it stated.

Cristiano Rinaldi, President of Capella Hotel Group, said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with NEOM in unveiling our second property in the Middle East: Capella at Elanan, on the Gulf of Aqaba coast. Combining Saudi Arabia’s breathtaking natural landscapes with NEOM’s innovative technology, we are poised to provide guests with an unparalleled wellness experience that promises delight and discovery."

"This sanctuary will elevate Capella Hotels and Resorts’ esteemed wellness offering, featuring a curated series of exciting programs," he stated.

"Paying homage to the region, Capella at Elanan incorporates interlocking geometric shapes that evoke a modern aesthetic reminiscent of nature. From the moment visitors set foot into Elanan, they embark on a journey enveloped in the soothing embrace of nature’s beauty. Guests can explore the expansive plazas, unwind amidst the sun-kissed gardens, or marvel at the breathtaking views from the observation tower’s summit," he added.

Jeremy Lester, NEOM Executive Director, Magna, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Capella Hotels and Resorts at Elanan, a stunning haven blending luxury with the spectacular landscape, providing an exclusive sustainable retreat dedicated to holistic wellness."

"It’s a fusion of aligned values and aspirations. Together, we’ll craft an environment to set a new standard in luxury guest experiences," he added.

Chris Newman, Executive Director, NEOM Hotel Division, said: “The partnership with Capella Hotels and Resorts seamlessly combines their esteemed luxury, wellness, and exceptional culinary experiences with NEOM’s dedication to regenerative tourism, ensuring guests an innovative and revitalising escape on the stunning shores of the Red Sea."

From healing therapies to world-class facilities, Capella is synonymous with enriching wellness — where every experience is meticulously tailored to meet guests’ needs, said Rinaldi.

The resort invites guests to enjoy an extensive menu of wellness offerings based on phases of the moon. Each treatment is crafted with authentic Arabian wellness practices and modern therapies for guests to embark on wellness journeys based on ingredients and rituals passed down through the generations, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).