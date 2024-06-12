Cairo – Six of October Development and Investment (SODIC) has signed an agreement with Marriott International to bring the latter's Tribute Portfolio brand to two upcoming hotels.

The first property, with 170 rooms, will be located within SODIC's Forty West mixed-use complex in West Cairo, scheduled to open in 2027, according to a press release.

The second, with 180 rooms, will be part of SODIC's June beach front destination on Egypt's north coast. It is set to be opened in 2029.

With nearly 120 hotels globally, Tribute Portfolio aims to bring captivating design and dynamic community gathering spaces to SODIC's landmark residential and leisure destinations.

The openings will grow Marriott's existing Egypt portfolio of 18 trading properties with over 7,000 rooms.

Ayman Amer, General Manager of SODIC, said: “The Tribute Portfolio brand gives SODIC the opportunity to create hospitality offerings that truly reflect the developments’ ethos. We look forward to bringing these hotels to life as we take further steps along our hospitality journey.”

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer – Middle East, at Marriott International, stated: “Egypt remains an exciting growth market for Marriott, and we look forward to collaborating with SODIC to bring the brand’s authentic and vibrant experiences to landmark developments in West Cairo and the North Coast.”

SODIC announced a consolidated net profit after tax of EGP 392.05 million for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, a significant increase from EGP 191.02 million in the same period last year.

