Hozpitality Group has opened online nominations for the 10th Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2024.

The Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2024 will recognise top industry organisations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East and Africa’s growing hospitality industry.

As it is a popular choice award, the winners will be chosen by the number of votes. The nominations for the award are free. After shortlisting, the nominees for the first round of voting will be announced and two rounds of voting will be completed online.

With categories covering hotels, resorts, airlines, restaurants, spas, travel companies and more, these awards will honour outstanding achievements.

What makes these awards particularly notable is that the winners are chosen primarily through a popular vote by over 1.3 million hospitality professionals from 186 countries. This ensures that the awards reflect the views and experiences of those closest to the industry - the very people providing and receiving hospitality services daily, the organisers said.

The Gold and Silver Award winners will be announced at the live award ceremony at Arabian Ranches Golf Club in Dubai on December 17.

Important dates for the event

15th July:- Online nominations close

15th July to 31st August:- 1st round voting

1st September:- (Top finalists per category announced)

1st September to 20th October (2nd round of voting for top finalists)

20th October:- Voting closes

17th Decemebr:- Gold and Silver winners will be announced.

