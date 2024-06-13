Muscat: The revenues of 3-5-star hotels in the Sultanate of Oman stood at OMR93.094 million at the end of April 2024, up by 10.7% compared to the same period in 2023.

Statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that the total number of hotel guests rose by 14.9% to 767,900 guests by the end of April 2024, compared to 668,168 guests during the corresponding period in 2023.

Meanwhile, hotel occupancy rate registered a growth of 7%.

According to the NCSI statistics, among the nationalities, Europeans topped the number of guests in hotels, with their numbers reaching 262,651. As many as 241,058 were Omani guests (an increase of 9.6%), and 109,104 were Asian guests (up by 22.5%).

The number of guests from GCC countries rose by 7.8% to 47,809 whereas the number of African guests fell by 0.8% to reach 3,826. The number of guests from Oceanian countries fell by 27.9% to 11,488 guests.

