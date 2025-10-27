MUSCAT - The Sultanate of Oman, along with other GCC countries, stands to benefit from the GCC Unified Tourist Visa, which aims to simplify travel across member states.

The pilot launch of the Unified GCC Visa is expected by the year-end, according to top sources.

Ali Siddiqui, Research Manager, Cavendish Maxwell, said, "Complementing this initiative, the upcoming Oman–UAE Hafeet Rail will improve cross-border connectivity, making it easier for visitors from the UAE to explore Oman." He added, "For the hospitality sector, this could lead to higher occupancy, longer stays, and increased visitor spending. The average length of stay for tourists in Oman is between 5 and 6 nights, as per some estimates.

By removing barriers and encouraging spontaneous travel, the unified visa is also expected to boost intra-GCC tourism among both non-GCC residents in the region and international tourists visiting the Gulf."

Cavendish Maxwell recently reported that Oman is set to open 9,600 hotel rooms by 2030 as the country’s hospitality sector enters a new era, which will boost Oman’s existing inventory of 36,000 rooms by more than 25 per cent.

"Oman aims to welcome 11 million travellers annually by 2040, with travellers expected to reach around 6.3 million by 2030. The expansion in room supply reflects confidence in continued tourism growth and broadly aligns with projected demand, driven by both international arrivals and regional tourism. Overall, if demand continues to grow as expected, the planned increase in hotel capacity appears to be consistent with Oman’s medium-term hospitality needs."

He added that the bulk of Oman’s upcoming hotel supply is focused on 3- to 5-star hotels, a segment that continues to enjoy higher occupancy compared with other segments.

The pipeline also includes hotel apartments and other mid-market options, which are popular with longer-stay travellers, corporate visitors, and families seeking self-catering facilities.

With regards to hotel apartments, he said, "It is essential to maintain defined standards and implement robust quality control measures. Inconsistent housekeeping, outdated furnishings, lack of operating procedures, and insufficient staff training can undermine the guest experience and reduce repeat business. While demand for hotel apartments remains intact, particularly from business travellers on extended stays, families, and cost-conscious visitors seeking more space and flexibility, the overall projection for this segment remains steady, given the underlying demand drivers."

