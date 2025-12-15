Wynn Resorts, a leading US developer and operator of high-end hotels and casinos, and Marjan, the leading master developer for freehold land in Ras Al Khaimah, have achieved a major construction milestone with the topping out of Wynn Al Marjan Island, the region’s first fully integrated resort coming up in the northern emirate.

Rising to 283m across 70 floors, the tower has achieved its highest structural concrete point just 27 months after foundation works began. Upon the spire's installation in 2026, the building will reach its full architectural height of 352m, thus becoming the tallest man-made structure in Ras Al Khaimah by over 100m.

This milestone underscores the exceptional scale, pace, and engineering precision driving the development toward its planned Spring 2027 opening, said the master-developer in a statement.

Giving a project update, Wynn Resorts and Marjan said progress continues across every facet of the resort. All 1,530 guest accommodations have now reached full structural completion, with interior fit-outs actively underway across 1,504 rooms and suites.

The tower’s structural concrete frame is complete, façade installation is advancing at pace with 79% now in place, and the surrounding low-rise buildings have achieved 99% structural completion, the duo stated. With the main structure finished, the project has formally transitioned into the full interior build-out phase, which spans the resort’s extensive collection of rooms, suites, enclave accommodations, food and beverage venues, and signature public spaces, they added.

To commemorate the Topping Out milestone, senior leaders from Wynn Resorts, Wynn Design & Development and Marjan gathered atop the summit of the highest building in the Northern Emirates, overlooking panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf.

The ceremony marked not only the completion of the tower structure but also a significant moment in the resort's evolution. These guests received a commemorative steel bar taken directly from the building, a bespoke keepsake marking the achievement. They also enjoyed the rare honour of pouring the final concrete, sealing the milestone.

Upon opening, Wynn Al Marjan Island will debut as the region’s first fully integrated resort. Set across more than 60 hectares, Wynn Al Marjan Island will feature 1,217 resort rooms and 297 Enclave suites, plus two Royal Apartments, four Garden Townhomes, and 10 Marina Estates.

Guests will discover 22 restaurants, lounges, and bars, and a beach club, as well as the region’s most opulent spa and beauty destination, and a skylit shopping parterre with the world’s most luxury brands. The resort will also feature: Coral Court, a bespoke celebrations and events venue, The Showroom, a new theater experience, 12 pools, a 420-meter white-sand beach, and a deep-water marina designed to welcome superyachts from around the globe.

Max Tappeiner, President, Wynn Al Marjan Island, said: "Standing at 352m and, as the highest building in the Northern Emirates, Wynn Al Marjan Island is reshaping the skyline of Ras Al Khaimah and anchors a destination designed for guests who expect the very best."

"Reaching the tower’s highest structural concrete point in just over two years is more than a construction achievement; it is a defining moment for Wynn Resorts and a powerful testament to the talent and dedication of the teams bringing this vision to life," he stated.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, the Group CEO of Marjan, said: "Wynn Al Marjan Island is more than a single development; it is the centrepiece of a new global destination taking shape in Ras Al Khaimah. Reaching this construction milestone brings us closer to welcoming the world to a resort that will redefine the Emirate’s hospitality offering and elevate Al Marjan Island and Ras Al Khaimah as a must-visit destination."

"Together with Wynn Resorts, we are creating a destination that blends iconic design, exceptional experiences and enduring value for residents, tourists and the wider tourism economy," he stated.

Lauding the feat, Barry Lewis, CEO at ALEC Holdings said: "We congratulate Wynn on this major achievement and are proud to be their partner on a project that continues to redefine what is possible in regional construction."

"Their willingness to embrace the latest advancements in building technologies has enabled us to streamline workflows, elevate quality and maintain precision across every component of this landmark development. As we move into the next phase, our teams remain fully committed to delivering a world-class destination that stands out in every regard," he added.

Key construction milestones to date include:

*100% of hotel room interior fit-out underway

*100% of the tower’s structural concrete completed

*100% of the guest accommodation structure completed

*99% of low-rise concrete and 96.5% steel structures completed

*90% of low-rise venue interior partitions and first & second-fix MEP commenced

*79% of tower façade panels installed (20,744 of 26,247)

*40% of low-rise exterior façades enclosed

*438,968 cubic meters of concrete poured

*18,000+ construction jobs created

In parallel with this progress, Wynn Resorts and Marjan are advancing their second joint-venture project on Al Marjan Island, Janu Al Marjan Island, announced last month and now under construction.

The development will bring Aman Group’s acclaimed sister brand, Janu, to Ras Al Khaimah, with an opening planned for late 2028, said the developer.

Together, these projects anchor more than 60 acres of land designated for future growth, underscoring the long-term strategic vision shaping Al Marjan Island’s evolution into a world-class destination, it added.

