Hotels classified as 3-5-stars in Oman witnessed a 9 per cent increase in the number of guests till the end of September 2025.

The total number of guests reached 1,687,112, compared to 1,547,523 guests during the same period in 2024, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Total hotel revenues rose by 18.2 per cent, reaching approximately RO 193.360 million ($503 million) by the end of September 2025, compared to approximately RO 163.633 million in the corresponding period last year.

The occupancy rate in this hotel category also increased by 13.1 per cent to reach 52.8 per cent by the end of September 2025, compared to 46.7 per cent in the same period of 2024.

In terms of the distribution of guests by nationality till the end of September 2025, Oceanian guests topped the growth rate with an increase of 47.8 per cent, reaching a total of 32,121 guests.

This was followed by African nationalities with a growth rate of 22 per cent, totalling 10,769 guests.

The number of guests from the Americas increased by 31 per cent to reach 55,321 guests.

European guests also recorded an increase of 21.9 per cent, reaching a total of 416,857 guests.

The number of Omani guests increased by 6.1 per cent, reaching 642,478 guests, while guests from GCC countries increased by 5.7 per cent, reaching 166,636 guests.

Asian nationalities saw an increase of 6.5 per cent, totalling 242,568 guests.

In contrast, statistics showed a 4.5 per cent decrease in the number of guests from other Arab nationalities, recording 75,579 guests by the end of September 2025.

