MUSCAT: With Oman targeting 12 million visitors annually by 2040, infrastructure development, enhanced attractions, and visa reforms are creating new opportunities for travel and tourism. Recently, Hilton signed a landmark partnership with Zubair Corporation to bring three iconic properties to Barr Al Jissah: Waldorf Astoria Muscat Al Husn, Hilton Muscat Al Bandar, and DoubleTree by Hilton Muscat Al Waha. These openings mark a significant milestone for Hilton in Oman, reinforcing its commitment to delivering world-class hospitality while supporting the nation’s tourism vision. Observer spoke with Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, about the plans and vision for Hilton in Oman.

Hilton is set to double its presence in Oman with three new properties. What makes Oman a strategic choice for expansion?

Oman is a destination of exceptional appeal, with its striking landscapes, vibrant culture, and deep heritage. The country’s ambitious tourism strategy - supported by investments in airports, infrastructure, and visitor experiences - makes it an ideal market for growth. We are thrilled to introduce three new properties - Waldorf Astoria Muscat Al Husn, Hilton Muscat Al Bandar, and DoubleTree by Hilton Muscat Al Waha - each designed to cater to diverse traveler needs while highlighting Oman’s unique charm.

How will the Waldorf Astoria brand create a distinctive experience in Oman, compared with other Hilton properties?

The Waldorf Astoria Muscat Al Husn, following a meticulous renovation, will offer a refined, personalised experience that fuses Omani heritage with Waldorf Astoria elegance. Featuring 180 rooms and suites, five curated dining venues, the iconic Peacock Alley, and a signature Waldorf Astoria Spa, the property will set a new benchmark for hospitality in Oman. Guests can expect timeless design, exceptional service, and experiences that reflect both the country’s culture and the brand’s signature standards.

How does Hilton ensure these offerings reflect local culture while maintaining global standards?

Our philosophy is to create experiences that celebrate Omani culture while delivering Hilton’s internationally recognised standards. At Hilton Muscat Al Bandar and DoubleTree by Hilton Muscat Al Waha, the spa will offer treatments inspired by the Omani Rose, while signature hammam rituals use locally sourced products. At Al Husn Hotel Muscat, treatments will highlight traditional Omani remedies, including Luban (frankincense). Dining outlets will feature menus enriched with locally grown produce, ensuring that every guest experience is authentic, memorable, and aligned with world-class hospitality.

Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East & Africa, Hilton

Hilton has been a leader in sustainable hospitality. How are eco-conscious practices being integrated into the new Oman hotels?

The Barr Al Jissah hotels will follow Hilton’s Travel with Purpose strategy, which focuses on sustainability and positive impact. Building on initiatives at Hilton’s existing Oman properties - like Ramadhan partnerships with the Oman Food Bank and energy efficiency programmes - these new hotels will leverage Hilton’s LightStay platform to manage energy, water, and waste efficiently. Every detail will be guided by data-driven insights to ensure environmentally responsible operations without compromising guest comfort.

Oman Vision 2040 aims to attract 12 million tourists annually. How do Hilton’s new properties support this vision?

Our three new properties will complement Hilton’s existing Oman portfolio - Hilton Garden Inn Muscat Al Khuwair, Hilton Salalah Resort, and DoubleTree by Hilton Muscat Qurum - by offering a range of experiences that meet different traveller needs. From the upscale comfort of DoubleTree by Hilton to the distinguished Waldorf Astoria, we aim to enhance choice, drive demand, create jobs, and showcase Oman as a premier destination, all while contributing meaningfully to the national tourism strategy.

Hilton has consistently promoted female leadership. How will this be reflected in the new Oman properties?

Hilton’s award-winning workplace culture focuses on growth, inclusivity, and opportunity. Women at our new Oman hotels will have access to leadership programmes, career development opportunities, and mentorship initiatives, reflecting our ongoing commitment to fostering female leadership and creating a great place to work for all team members.

What aspects of Oman’s culture and natural beauty are you most excited about experiencing at these hotels?

Barr Al Jissah offers a stunning backdrop where mountains meet turquoise waters and secluded beaches. Guests can explore Oman’s natural wonders, from Wadi Shab and the Dimaniyat Islands to dolphin-watching cruises, while cultural gems like Muttrah Souq and Bait Al Zubair Museum enrich the experience. Our properties will serve as gateways to adventure, culture, and exceptional hospitality.

What lessons from Hilton’s expansion in other markets are being applied in Oman?

Hilton’s experience across the Middle East and Africa emphasizes brand diversification, local talent development, and unwavering focus on guest satisfaction. These lessons guide our Oman strategy: creating unique experiences for diverse travellers, investing in local communities, and maintaining the high standards that define Hilton globally.

Looking ahead, what does Hilton hope its presence in Oman will symbolise for the region’s hospitality?

We aim to support Oman’s tourism growth, create jobs, and raise the benchmark for hospitality. These new properties represent Hilton’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence, reflecting Oman’s potential as a premier travel destination and setting a standard for regional hospitality over the coming years.