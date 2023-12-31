Dubai Health’s approach to healthcare is anchored in its primary value of 'Patient First’.

Dubai: Dubai Health announced its preparedness plan to ensure visitors’ safety and well-being during the upcoming New Year's celebrations in various locations across Dubai. The comprehensive readiness plan encompasses setting up a fully equipped field hospital in the downtown Burj Khalifa area, ensuring immediate access to medical support at the heart of the festivities.

The plan extends across Dubai Health's hospitals and ambulatory health centers to guarantee seamless coordination and readiness to address potential emergencies during the event, which is expected to draw a significant number of attendees from both the local community and tourists. The plan underscores Dubai Health's unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health and safety during one of the busiest festive events of the year.

Dr. Sara Kazim, Chair of Emergency Medicine at Dubai Health, said: “Dubai Health's emergency departments are fully prepared to manage any cases during New Year celebrations. Additionally, our field hospital boasts a specialized team of medical and nursing professionals adept at handling diverse emergency cases. The clinical team is complemented by a dedicated administrative staff and a logistics support team. The hospital is outfitted with medical equipment, supplies, and pharmaceuticals, ensuring the provision of comprehensive and integrated care for all individuals requiring medical attention.’

Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Health, Khalifa Baqer, said: “We developed a comprehensive action plan tailored to meet emergency response requirements at various celebration locations throughout the emirate. Our primary focus is delivering the best healthcare services, adhering to the highest standards of quality and efficiency, with paramount attention to overseeing the safety and medical care of all individuals involved in the celebration, in line with our primary values, Patient First.”