The Security Department at Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) issued 800,000 security passes during the first quarter of 2024 to facilitate the entry of individuals and companies into the ports and free zones overseen by the PCFC in Dubai. This comes as part of its commitment to implementing the highest security and safety standards in those areas, aiming to solidify its position as a leading and secure commercial hub in the region.

In this context, Nasser Al Neyadi, the CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation explained that the growth in the number of security permits issued during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, reflects the efforts made to provide a safe environment for individuals and companies in the free zones, economic zones, and special development areas supervised by the PCFC. This contributes to driving development and enhancing Dubai's position as a global destination for trade and business. He added that the Security Department at the PCFC is committed to implementing a comprehensive and integrated security system, encompassing a wide range of measures aimed at enhancing security and safety standards regionally and globally, through adopting and implementing the latest practices and best international standards in the field.

These security procedures cover 8 areas supervised by the PCFC, including Jebel Ali Port, Jebel Ali Free Zone, JAFZA, Rashid Port, Al Hamriyah Port, Dubai Maritime City, Dry Docks World, and Deira Wharfage. These areas witnessed active movement during the first quarter of 2024, with approximately ten million vehicles entering, representing a 10% increase compared to 2023. This reflects the concerted efforts to implement security measures, provide a safe environment for individuals and companies, and increase the attractiveness of these areas and business growth.

Al Neyadi emphasized the efforts made by the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Security Department to develop the "Tasreeh" system, which is responsible for issuing the required security permits to enter the areas overseen by the PCFC. He noted the expansion of the system's usage through tablets and digital devices at more locations, aiming to expedite the issuance procedures and improve them to achieve the satisfaction and happiness of customers, and in response to the latest technological advancements in this field. He further elaborated, "The development results in the electronic permit system have led to a reduction in the time taken to issue permits and an increase in their number within just three months, indicating the effectiveness of the efforts made and the achievement of the desired goals in system development, service enhancement, and the streamlining of time and effort for customers”.

The CEO of Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) added, "The Security Department at the corporation is dedicated to data analysis and the utilization of modern technologies to predict developments, updates, and the level of demand for services, as well as to promptly respond to them. In addition to technological development, the corporation also prioritizes enhancing the capabilities of its specialized human resources in this field through a series of specialized training programs to ensure the implementation of the highest safety and security standards at all times and under all circumstances. Furthermore, the corporation collaborates with governmental entities and relevant partners to exchange experiences and knowledge and apply best practices in the field of security and safety, aiming to improve performance and enhance the ability to deal with future challenges efficiently and effectively”.