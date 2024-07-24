WASHINGTON-- The US State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of system logistics and sustainment support and related elements of logistics and program support for an estimated cost of USD 2.8 billion.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf Region," the federal Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a letter to the Congress Tuesday.

"The proposed sale will improve the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's capability to deter current and future threats by providing sustainment and training support of the Royal Saudi Air Force's existing platforms and aircraft fleets." It pointed out that the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

There will be no adverse impact on US defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale, it affirmed. (end) asj.ibi

