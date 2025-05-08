Chicago soybeans, wheat and corn rose on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump was expected to announce a trade deal with Britain which along with upcoming U.S.-China talks in Switzerland could reduce trade tensions disrupting U.S. grains and oilseeds exports.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans rose 0.7% to $10.46-1/2 a bushel at 1114 GMT, wheat rose 0.7% to $5.38-1/4 a bushel. Corn rose 0.3% to $4.50-3/4 a bushel, with gains limited by favourable weather for U.S. corn sowings.

The United States and Britain are expected to announce a trade deal to lower import tariffs on Thursday, the first such agreement since U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on products from a series of countries, in turn sparking retaliation damaging U.S. soybean and grain exports.

Markets are awaiting results of the first U.S.-China trade talks in Switzerland this weekend, which could calm the trade war which effectively halted U.S. soybean and grain exports to China.

“Soybeans, corn and wheat are supported today by hopes the U.S./China trade talks this weekend could bring some tariff reductions which could eventually re-open U.S. sales of farm products to China,” said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager.

“The expected U.S./United Kingdom trade deal could signal a de-escalation of the trade wars with the U.S. which could benefit agricultural commodities."

Generally dry weather forecast in U.S. grain belts was positive for U.S. corn planting progress, limiting corn's rise.

"Expectations are the majority of U.S. plantings will be nearly finished this weekend, and to be fully finished by next weekend,” Ammermann said.

