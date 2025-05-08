Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday he welcomed news that Britain was poised to strike a trade deal with the United States, saying it will help reduce uncertainty.

"I very much welcome it, and I think it's very well done to those involved, and the reason for saying that is that it will help to reduce uncertainty," he said at a press conference, adding that he was not briefed on the content of the agreement.

(Reporting by David Milliken, William Schomberg and Suban Abdulla, writing by Sarah Young, editing by Catarina Demony)