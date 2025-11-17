Arab Finance: Trade exchange between Egypt and the UK reached approximately £2.9 billion in 2024, Abdel Aziz Elsherif, Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS), said.

Egyptian exports to the UK were valued at £1.4 billion, while imports from the UK to Egypt stood at £1.5 billion.

By the end of February 2025, British investments in Egypt amounted to around £20.6 billion, through 2,103 companies operating in various economic sectors.

Meanwhile, the value of the Egyptian fruit exports to the UK totaled £197 million, while vegetable exports reached £114 million, according to 2024 data.

Elsherif’s remarks were made during a high-level Egyptian-British meeting to explore ways that support agricultural and trade cooperation.

They also touched upon the agricultural products witnessing increasing demand in the British market.

Both sides outlined numerous opportunities to expand trade volumes and encourage British investments in the Egyptian food sector.