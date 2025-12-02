LONDON: The British Omani Society (BOS) successfully hosted a two-day New Generation Group (NGG) delegation in London, bringing together emerging leaders from Oman and the United Kingdom to explore key areas of bilateral cooperation including diplomacy, trade, renewable energy, technology and sustainable development.

Held from November 26 to 28, the programme convened 24 young professionals and future leaders for a series of lectures, panel discussions and networking sessions at the Society’s headquarters in Mayfair. The sessions examined the evolving UK–Oman relationship and highlighted opportunities to deepen strategic collaboration aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

In his opening remarks, Shaikh Maan bin Hamed al Rawahi, NGG Oman Chair, stressed the importance of equipping the next generation with the knowledge, skills and networks needed to strengthen the long-standing partnership between the two nations. He underlined the significance of energy, trade and innovation as pivotal pillars supporting Oman’s sustainable future.

Discussions during the delegation covered a wide range of critical themes, including strategic diplomacy in a changing global landscape, energy cooperation, modern construction methods for sustainable development, innovation and technology bridging the UK–Oman tech ecosystem, sovereign investment partnerships and network-centric statecraft within the Gulf region.

Participants benefited from insights shared by distinguished speakers such as Sir Alan Duncan KCMG, Mikey Clark, Professor Tim Evans, Jose Amorim, Andrew Roughan, Andrew Williamson and Dr Andreas Krieg, whose expertise enriched the dialogue and underscored the depth of bilateral engagement.

Oliver Blake, NGG UK Chair, expressed appreciation to all speakers, participants and longtime sponsor bp for their support, noting: “This delegation has been another huge success in bringing together the future guardians of our deep friendship with a specific focus on energy, trade and technology.”

Reflecting on the programme’s impact, BOS Chairman Major General (Retd) Richard Stanford CB MBE said the event highlighted the responsibility of young leaders to preserve and strengthen the enduring bonds between Oman and the UK. He reaffirmed the Society’s commitment to fostering cooperation and exchange to prepare future generations for shared opportunities and challenges.

Ahmed al Mayahi, an Omani delegate and PhD student at the University of Reading, described the programme as an enriching experience, stating that the diversity of perspectives had deepened his understanding of the historic and strategic relationship between the two nations.

Similarly, UK participant Jonathon Anstee, an MPhil student in Modern Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Oxford, said the delegation provided a valuable platform to engage with key opinion leaders and like-minded peers, emphasising the importance of strategic partnerships in shaping the future of UK–Oman relations.

The NGG delegation reaffirmed the British Omani Society’s ongoing commitment to nurturing dialogue, collaboration and leadership among the next generation, reinforcing the enduring friendship and shared vision between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Kingdom.

