MUSCAT - Trade relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Kingdom continued to strengthen in 2025, with total trade in goods and services reaching £1.8 billion (approximately RO 846 million) in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2025 — a rise of 14.7% compared with the same period a year earlier, according to the latest UK Department for Business and Trade factsheet.

UK exports to Oman totalled £1.3 billion (approximately RO 611 million), up 9.1%, while imports from Oman climbed by a notable 31% to £533 million (approximately RO 250 million). The growth was mainly driven by higher exports of mechanical power generators, cars, industrial machinery and electrical goods, while Oman’s key exports to the UK included refined oil, power generators and non-ferrous metals.

The report also highlighted that Omani foreign direct investment (FDI) in the UK reached £140 million (approximately RO 66 million) at the end of 2023 — an impressive 109% increase from the previous year.

In terms of market share, the UK accounted for 2.9% of Oman’s total trade in 2024 — a slight decline of 0.3 percentage points from 2023. Goods represented 1.7%, while services accounted for 6.6% of Oman’s trade with the UK.

Meanwhile, approximately 2,300 UK-registered businesses exported goods to Oman in 2024, compared with 300 UK firms importing from Oman, underlining a growing commercial relationship supported by both governments’ efforts to deepen bilateral economic cooperation.

