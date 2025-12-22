Uber Technologies and Lyft are teaming up with Chinese tech giant Baidu ‍to try ‍out driverless taxis in the UK next year, ​marking a major step in the global race to commercialize robotaxis.

It ⁠highlights how ride-hailing platforms are accelerating autonomous rollout through partnerships, ⁠positioning London as an ‌early proving ground for large-scale robotaxi services in Europe.

Lyft, meanwhile, plans to deploy Baidu's autonomous ⁠vehicles in Germany and the UK under its platform, pending regulatory approval. Both companies have abandoned in-house development of autonomous vehicles and now rely on alliances to accelerate adoption.

The ⁠partnerships underscore how global ​robotaxi rollouts are gaining momentum. Alphabet's Waymo said in October it would start ‍tests in London this month, while Baidu and WeRide have launched operations ​in the Middle East and Switzerland.

Robotaxis promise safer, greener and more cost-efficient rides, but profitability remains uncertain. Public companies like Pony.ai and WeRide are still loss-making, and analysts warn the economics of expensive fleets could pressure margins for platforms such as Uber and Lyft.

Analysts have said hybrid networks, mixing robotaxis with human drivers, may be the most viable model to ⁠manage demand peaks and pricing.

Lyft completed its $200 ‌million acquisition of European taxi app FreeNow from BMW and Mercedes-Benz in July, marking its first major expansion beyond ‌North ⁠America and giving the U.S. ride-hailing firm access to nine countries ⁠across Europe.

