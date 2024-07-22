Bahrain - The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY), which is the leading ship and rig repair yard in the Arabian Gulf, has recently signed a co-operation agreement with DHL International-Bahrain, the global leader in the logistics and shipping industry, to provide ASRY with express international door-to-door transportation of documents and parcels.

ASRY acting chief executive Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Khalifa and DHL general manager for Bahrain signed the service agreement in an official ceremony held at ASRY’s headquarters in Hidd, in the presence of senior officials from both parties.

The alliance between both parties is aimed at streamlining ASRY’s supply chain processes and optimising its operations through the implementation of the integrated logistics solutions that DHL will commit to provide for the next two years as per the signed agreement.

This partnership will enable ASRY to enhance its delivery capabilities, improving efficiency, bringing agility to the business, and ultimately streamlining the ability to serve customers.

Shaikh Mohammed commented: “We are extremely proud to embark on this collaboration with DHL Bahrain; that is one of the world’s leading companies which possesses extensive experience in logistics and international shipping.”

He added: “DHL Bahrain has been our logistic partner for many years during which it has demonstrated its outstanding capabilities and competitive abilities. We are excited to further develop this fruitful relationship and look forward to a successful and sustainable partnership.”

