Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister, attended the ground breaking ceremony for the Amakin-Pearls project.The project is part of Phase 2 of the Sa’ada project, implemented by Bahrain Car Parks Company (Amakin).The project involves constructing a multi-storey car park with over 400 spaces for visitors to Shaikh Hamad Road, covering a total built-up area of approximately 21,000 square metres.

The Deputy Prime Minister was received by Shaikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company and Chairman of Edamah; and Tareq Ali Al Jowder, CEO of Bahrain Car Parks Company.He emphasised the importance of enhancing infrastructure in heritage areas to preserve their historical and cultural significance. This aligns with the directives of His Majesty King Hamad to protect Bahrain’s historical identity and the guidance of His Royal Highness Prince Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, who closely follows up on these efforts.

Shaikh Khalid highlighted the need to balance heritage preservation with urban development, a key aspect of the government’s vision to transform historical sites, including Muharraq, into attractive heritage tourism destinations equipped with modern facilities for easy access.He expressed his appreciation for Amakin’s efforts in providing practical and sustainable parking solutions in Bahrain, particularly in Shaikh Hamad Road, which has become a key tourist attraction and a significant part of Muharraq’s cultural and economic heritage.

He also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of government ministries and entities in developing Shaikh Hamad Road and commended the partnership with the private sector in implementing impactful projects that support Bahrain’s economic development.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).