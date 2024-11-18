Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport, has announced that Ajex Logistics Services, a leading Middle East-based specialist in express distribution and shipping solutions, has expressed strong interest in leasing warehouse space at the newly developed Express Cargo Village Phase II at Bahrain International Airport (BIA).

The announcement was made at the recent Bahrain International Airshow held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in the presence of Ajex Gateway and Network Operation Development Director Naser Alateeq and Bahrain Airport Company Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah.

Welcoming Ajex's interest, BAC said it is actively exploring negotiations to finalise a lease agreement.

"We are delighted by Ajex’s interest in the Express Cargo Village. Their presence would be a significant addition to our growing logistics ecosystem, further strengthening Bahrain's position as a regional leader in air cargo and e-commerce," stated Al Binfalah.

Mohammed AlBayati, the Group CEO at Ajex Logistics Services said: "We are pleased to explore warehouse opportunities at Bahrain’s Cargo Village. This new facility would enable us to better serve customers with faster, more efficient logistics solutions, thus reinforcing our position as a key logistics provider in Bahrain."

"Moreover, this agreement underscores our commitment to supporting growing trade and commerce across the region, as we continue to meet the growing demand for reliable and innovative logistics services," he added.

Ali Al Mudaifa, Chief of Business Development at Bahrain Economic Development Board, said: "We warmly welcome Ajex's interest in the Express Cargo Village, which underscores the growing confidence investors have in Bahrain as a regional logistics hub."

"This development is not just a testament to our strategic location and robust infrastructure, but also highlights our commitment to enhancing the air cargo sector in line with Kingdom’s strategic objectives," he stated.

"The presence of industry leaders like Ajex will further strengthen our capabilities and position Bahrain as a premier destination for logistics and e-commerce in the region, he added.

Al Mudaifa pointed out that Ajex’s interest highlights the strategic importance of the Express Cargo Village, located north of BIA's runway.

"The facility is a key component of Bahrain's Logistics Services Sector Strategy and Economic Vision 2030, designed to advance the Kingdom's logistics industry, enhance its regional competitiveness, and attract further investment," he added.

