URGENT measures are being taken to tackle heavy traffic congestion on the nation’s roads, a top minister has declared.Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj assured MPs, during Parliament’s weekly session yesterday, that a number of comprehensive solutions are underway to improve the road infrastructure, optimise traffic flow and make allowances for future transportation needs.

Speaking during an open debate on the topic, he detailed plans that include adjustments to traffic light systems, development of new routes and expansion of road capacity as well as ensuring reliable public transport.The minister highlighted the importance of upgrading and synchronising traffic lights at key intersections to ensure smoother vehicle movement.

“Smart traffic management systems, leveraging advanced technology, will be introduced to reduce waiting times and minimise bottlenecks during peak hours in partnership with the Supreme Council for Traffic,” he said.Acknowledging the growing demand for alternative travel corridors, Mr Al Hawaj emphasised the need to create new roadways that connect high-density areas.He also stressed the importance of incorporating advanced traffic management technologies into the overall strategy.“Real-time traffic monitoring and predictive analytics will play a significant role in optimising the flow of vehicles,” he said. “Additionally, future projects will prioritise sustainable urban planning to ensure that road infrastructure keeps pace with population and economic growth.”The measures will be implemented in phases and in close co-ordination with relevant authorities.

Following claims by MPs that he was not using allocated budgets, Mr Al Hawaj cited examples of work being done.“Traffic congestion on Al Fateh Highway dropped by 60 per cent following extensive redevelopment; the capacity of Saar Junction has increased by four-fold, 70pc on Janabiya Bridge and double on roads in Isa Town,” he said.“We are working on the Muharraq ring road, constructing a fourth bridge between Muharraq and the capital, opening a new road from Diyar Al Muharraq to Manama, and building roads to and from new towns such as East Sitra and Hidd.

“Future roadworks are planned for Bahrain International Airport routes, and Shaikh Jaber Al Ahmed Al Sabah, Wali Al Ahd and Dry Dock highways.“We have spent BD90 million on 45 projects from the 2023-2024 budget, and 86 projects worth BD175m are underway.”Parliament’s foreign affairs, defence and national security committee vice-chairman Hassan Ibrahim, who spearheaded the debate, said there should be more focus on strategies to streamline traffic flow and reduce bottlenecks.

“This includes examining the effectiveness of current traffic signal systems, optimising intersections and identifying high-congestion areas,” he added.“Options such as incentives for carpooling, flexible work hours and restrictions on peak-time traffic could be considered to limit the strain on the road networks.”

Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam, who stepped down from his seat to comment, said there were plans but subject to available financing.Separately, MPs unanimously voted in favour of an urgent government-drafted legislation to join the 1949 Geneva Convention on Road Traffic and forwarded it to the Shura Council for review.mohammed@gdnmedia.bh

