BAHRAIN is set to modernise road safety standards, enhance regulations and upgrade infrastructure as it joins the 1949 Geneva Convention on Road Traffic as part of its ongoing efforts to develop all road-related issues.Joining the international treaty marks a significant step in Bahrain’s commitment to align its road traffic laws with global best practices, said Shura Council legislative and legal affairs committee chairwoman Dalal Al Zayed before referring the legislation to the foreign affairs, defence and national security for review.

“The move will not only improve local traffic discipline but also ensure the country’s road systems meet international benchmarks, benefiting residents and visitors alike.“Authorities in Bahrain are already working to enhance existing traffic rules, develop new infrastructure projects and implement advanced traffic management systems.“These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to improve road safety and reduce accidents, in line with the kingdom’s development goals.

”Ms Al Zayed said the decision to join the convention is expected to bring several benefits, including improved cross-border mobility, better recognition of Bahraini driver licences internationally, and increased road safety awareness.“Additionally, it demonstrates Bahrain’s proactive approach to integrating with global standards, further strengthening its reputation as a hub for international business and tourism.“With this step, Bahrain reaffirms its commitment to building a safer, more efficient and globally connected transportation system.”Parliament unanimously approved the urgently government-drafted legislation during its weekly session on Tuesday.

