The Council will include 18 members of ambitious entrepreneurs

The Council provides an incubating environment for youth creativity and innovative ideas in the business sector

The Council will focus on finding solutions to the challenges facing youth projects to help them grow, develop, and prosper

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced the inauguration of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council (ADYBC), in a strategic move aimed at fostering the involvement of Emirati youths in the driving the comprehensive economic development locally and internationally by harnessing their innovative ideas and creative capabilities.

The Council, which is comprised of an elite of ambitious entrepreneurs, is dedicated to empowering young Emiratis to reach their full potential, thereby fostering the growth and prosperity of the private sector while creating an environment that promotes creativity and innovation within the business sector. It will also support their projects and encourage sustainable practices that promotes the national economy. Additionally, it will serve as a platform for nurturing and refining the skills of the next generation of young leaders in Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chairman, said: “Empowering the youth lies at the heart of the UAE’s culture, guided by the wisdom of our leadership, who recognize them as invaluable assets crucial for the advancement of all sectors. The Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council will play a vital role in supporting our efforts to empower the private sector and enhance the culture of entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi.

“The Council will play a pivotal role in preparing a new generation of young talents who are equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to actively contribute to building a sustainable knowledge-based economy by the UAE Centennial 2071,” His Excellency added.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “The launch of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council reflects the Chamber’s continued efforts to empower and integrate young people into the business community in Abu Dhabi, acting as an incubator for their innovative ideas and visions, allowing them to present their projects, thereby increasing their role in the process of sustainable development. Their contributions will also support the Chamber’s efforts to provide an ideal environment for the growth and development of the business sector in line with our strategic goals to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a top destination for business and talent in the MENA region by 2025.”

"The Council, operating under the Abu Dhabi Chamber, will spearhead innovative initiatives of young entrepreneurs, offering them the support they need to enhance their role in the private sector and promote the growth and prosperity of their businesses," he concluded.

The ADYBC will comprise 18 members of ambitious entrepreneurs chaired by Mansour Abduljabbar Al Sayegh, President of the Council.

On the formation of the ADYBC, Al Sayegh said that the Council will focus on key areas to support entrepreneurs including empowerment, innovation cultivation and sustainability while equipping them with the tools necessary to increase their presence in Abu Dhabi’s thriving economic landscape.

“In regards to empowerment and by listening to their proposals, and conveying them to the relevant authorities, the council will play a crucial role in amplifying their voice and ensuring the prosperity of their projects and businesses,” he said.

“Within the innovation and development area, the council will work to provide young entrepreneurs with the ideas, studies, consultations, training courses and investment climate necessary to inspire them to overcome challenges in the world of the private sector, locally, regionally, and globally.

“Whereas through sustainability, it will support all Emirati youth efforts to enhance economic and environmental sustainability through sustainable initiatives and motivates young entrepreneurs to invest in new sustainable and innovative fields,” Al Sayegh added.

The ADYBC will promote the culture of entrepreneurship among the youth to help them progress and develop, ensuring they remain informed with the rapid changes taking place in the business private sector by launching initiatives, services, economic consultations, projects, and partnerships that would create a wealth of promising opportunities in several key sectors that contribute to supporting the national economy and the sustainability of its development.

Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council

The Board Members of the Council are as follows: