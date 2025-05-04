Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) successfully concluded its participation in the International Handicrafts Trade Fair (MIDA) held in Florence, Italy, from April 25 to May 1.

The Chamber’s pavilion garnered strong recognition at the exhibition, gaining wide acclaim from participants and visitors alike. It provided a key platform for promoting the UAE’s evolving creative and artisanal industries, while empowering national talent to expand their presence in international markets.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, headed the Sharjah Chamber's delegation, which included Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the SCCI’s Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, along with six talented Emirati women designers.

The Sharjah Chamber’s participation in MIDA 2025 came under the umbrella of the UAE Jewelry and Perfume Platform, one of SCCI’s pioneering programs and initiatives aimed at empowering and supporting Emirati entrepreneurs and designers in the jewelry and perfume industries. The Platform featured two specialized pavilions at this year’s exhibition: “Emirati Goldsmiths” and “Emirates Perfumes”.

In his remarks, Al Owais emphasized that the Sharjah Chamber’s participation in international exhibitions such as MIDA reflects its commitment to boosting the competitiveness of local enterprises and supporting the economic growth of Sharjah and the UAE.

“Through direct engagement with global markets, exchange of expertise, and product diversification, local businesses can enhance their outreach and market presence. The Chamber’s participation in MIDA exhibition marks an important milestone in supporting local creative industries and strengthening economic relations with Italy,” he added.

For her part, Mona Al Suwaidi highlighted the UAE Jewelry and Perfume Platform’s success in showcasing the talents of Emirati designers on the global stage and providing vital opportunities for the growth of their businesses.

She remarked, “Sharjah Chamber takes great pride in the success achieved at this year’s Florence exhibition, which underscores the significant development in the craftsmanship and innovation of Emirati women designers.”

“Looking ahead, we have a forward-looking strategy that includes launching a comprehensive program to train more Emirati designers in the jewelry and perfume industries,” she added.

As part of its agenda during this year’s MIDA exhibition, the Sharjah Chamber delegation held a series of productive meetings with senior officials in the city of Florence.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais met with the President of the Florence Chamber of Commerce, Ms. Laura Sparavigna, Deputy Mayor of Florence for Smart Cities, Innovation, and Artificial Intelligence.

The delegation also convened a meeting with Lorenzo Becattini, President of Firenze Fiera (Florence Exhibition Center) and Mr. Jacopo Vicini, Deputy Mayor for Economic Development and Tourism.

These meetings explored prospects for cooperation and the exchange of expertise in organizing and hosting international exhibitions and events, as well as in developing innovation and tourism sectors on both sides.

During the exhibition, the “Emirates Perfumes” pavilion hosted a well-attended workshop that showcased traditional Emirati perfume and incense (dukhoun) production techniques.

The workshop offered an in-depth overview of the core ingredients and preparation methods of this aromatic product. It received enthusiastic praise from numerous Italian and European attendees, reflecting growing international interest in authentic Emirati products.

The participating Emirati women designers showcased their innovative collections of high-end jewelry and premium fragrance lines, skillfully integrating the aesthetics of the Emirati authentic heritage with the latest global design trends.

The Sharjah Chamber’s delegation also conducted field visits to several aromatic oil factories in Florence, where they were introduced to the latest technologies in fragrance extraction and packaging.

Emirati female designers also participated in expert-led workshops focused on jewelry design and craftsmanship, gaining valuable insights and advanced skills aligned with international market trends and innovation.

