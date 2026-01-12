Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) announced that the number of participants in the Sharjah Excellence Award 2026 has exceeded 120 entrants across a wide range of economic sectors. This reflects the award’s strong positioning as a leading platform for institutional excellence, innovation, and economic leadership.

The Chamber confirmed that 31 January 2026 is the final deadline for registration and submission, encouraging Sharjah-based government entities, private companies, and entrepreneurs from across the UAE and GCC to submit their applications within the specified timeframe.

The Award’s Board of Trustees stated that application evaluations will be carried out from February to April 2026. A panel of specialised evaluators will review data, documentation, and submitted reports to assess compliance with the operational standards and criteria set for each award category in the current cycle.

The 2026 edition features eight categories: Sharjah Gulf Localisation Award, Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, Sharjah Excellence Award, Sharjah Small and Medium Enterprises Award, Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award, Sharjah Social Responsibility Award, Sharjah Best Security Standards Award, and Sharjah Entrepreneurs with Disability Award.

This year’s edition of Sharjah Excellence Award is adopting an advanced fourth-generation global institutional assessment model. This new model aligns with international standards in performance, innovation, and sustainability.

The enhanced framework aims to strengthen the competitiveness of private sector companies in UAE and GCC markets. It encourages adoption of leadership, innovation, and quality standards in institutional practices.

Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of Sharjah Excellence Award, remarked that the Award serves as a strategic platform to embed a culture of quality, innovation, and institutional excellence across the UAE and the wider region.

She noted that the Sharjah Chamber leverages the Award to support businesses and economic entities by enabling them to enhance their institutional performance and competitive capacity.

“The Award promotes the adoption of international quality standards in institutional practices, supporting entrepreneurs and private sector companies to enhance service quality, in line with Sharjah’s vision for a sustainable, knowledge-based, and innovation-driven economy,” Al Hajri added.

The Sharjah Excellence Award is open to all private sector entities and institutions in the UAE across its various categories, except for two specific ones. These are the Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, which is limited to private sector establishments in the GCC countries, and the Sharjah Entrepreneurs with Disability Award, where winners are nominated directly by the Award Board of Trustees.

